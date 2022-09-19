Okwuegbunam was targeted twice, but failed to record a catch in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans.

Okwuegbunam was a nonfactor in the contest on a day when Russell Wilson completed just 14 total passes and the team only managed to score 16 points. The 24-year-old had an opportunity to become more involved when Jerry Jeudy exited the game with a rib injury, but the Broncos offense could not get much going. The lone touchdown of the day came in the fourth quarter when Russell Wilson hooked up with tight end Eric Saubert on a 22-yard score. Fantasy managers hoping that Okwuegbunam could make a big leap this year should exercise caution while Denver's offense finds its groove. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder will look to get more involved in Week 3 when the Broncos host the 49ers.