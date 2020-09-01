Okwuegbunam is playing well in training camp, the Denver Post reports.

More specifically, the article opens with a line stating, "there's a growing belief rookie Albert Okwuegbunam is a star-in-waiting." Noah Fant is a former first-round pick incumbent with his own substantial brand, but as a fourth-round pick Okwuegbunam boasts a lot of the same traits that made Fant so valued in the first place. Fant (6-4, 249) ran a 4.5-second 40 at the combine, yet Okwuegbunam posted a 4.49 40 at nine pounds heavier. Prior to running his 4.49 40, Okwuegbunam (6-5, 258) was largely written off as a red-zone specialist, so by demonstrating that speed he gave reason to project eventual viability between the 20s in addition to the red zone. Fant seems too good to get displaced, especially by a rookie, but it looks like Okwuegbunam could push for meaningful snaps right away. If his emergence continues, it could at the very least give Denver reason to consider more two-TE formations than they might have planned on going into training camp.