Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Okwuegbunam will be a healthy scratch for the third game in a row, and he'll likely continue to find himself outside of Denver's offensive game plans for the foreseeable future with rookie third-round pick Greg Dulcich having taking over as the Broncos' top tight end. Because he offers limited utility as a blocker or on special teams, Okwuegbunam also finds himself behind Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck and Eric Saubert on the depth chart. The 24-year-old Okwuegbunam could surely benefit from a change of scenery, and he could be a candidate to get dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline if the Broncos find a suitor in need of a tight end with some pass-catching upside.