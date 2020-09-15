Okwuegbunam has officially been declared inactive for Monday's matchup with the Titans due to a coach's decision, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.

Okwuegbunam was limited at Thursday's practice due to an ankle issue but subsequently logged full workloads the next two days. It's unclear if he suffered some type of setback or if the Broncos are just erring on the side of caution here. Regardless, he was not expected to play a big role in the contest, as he is behind Noah Fant, Nick Vannett and Jake Butt on the depth chart.