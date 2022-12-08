Okwuegbunam (illness) was a limited paticipant in practice Thursday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.
Okwuegbunam's limited participation is an encouraging sign that he'll be able to overcome this ailment before Denver's final injury report Friday. The third-year tight end caught seven of 11 targets for 50 yards over the first five weeks of the season, but he's been a healthy scratch since the emergence of rookie Greg Dulcich in Week 6. However, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that Okwuegbunam could be active again for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, as he could help supplement the team's depleted receiving corps with wideout Courtland Sutton considered doubtful to play with a hamstring injury.
