Okwuegbunam caught both of his targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Chargers.

Operating as the Broncos' No. 2 tight end, Okwuegbunam was just not a big part of the game plan Sunday. The 23-year-old played on 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but quarterback Drew Lock looked his way just twice. Meanwhile, starter Noah Fant caught six of his seven targets for 92 yards and a touchdown. Okwuegbunam is a young player with a lot of talent, but he will likely continue to cede the majority of work at tight end in a Week 18 matchup with the Chiefs.