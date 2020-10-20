Okwuegbunam caught two of six targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 18-12 win over the Patriots.

With Noah Fant (ankle) out, Okwuegbunam was the downfield threat at tight end Sunday. His former college teammate Drew Lock looked his way early with five targets during Denver's first three drives. The results were mixed. The rookie had two nice catch-and-runs, but had at least two would-be-touchdowns clang off his hands. Depending on Fant's health, Okwuegbunam is no guarantee to see the field Sunday against Kansas City, but his tantalizing athleticism should serve as incentive for the coaching staff to be patient with his shaky hands.