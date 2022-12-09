Okwuegbunam doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City.
Okwuegbunam landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to an illness, but he upgraded to full participation Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's divisional matchup. The tight end has been a healthy scratch since Week 5, but he could return to the field in Week 14 with reserve tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) sidelined.
