Okwuegbunam did not log a target during the Broncos' 17-7 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The projected top tight end did start the game but didn't make a mark on the stat sheet. However, there's no active threat to Okwuegbunam's status as the No. 1 option at his position to open the season, and he could certainly see some targets in next Saturday night's road preseason clash against the Bills if the Broncos treat the game as a dress rehearsal and Russell Wilson plays at least a couple of series.