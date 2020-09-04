Okwuegbunam has a hip issue and will not participate in Friday's stadium practice, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Okwuegbunam will have just over one week to get fully healthy ahead of Sept. 14's season-opener against the Titans. The rookie tight end has reportedly put together an impressive training camp, and it wouldn't be out of the question for him to push Nick Vannett for the No. 2 role right out of the gate. Noah Fant looks locked in as Denver's top tight end, but Okwuegbunam boasts the athleticism and red zone prowess to make an impact even on limited snaps.