The Broncos placed Okwuegbunam (knee) on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Okwuegbunam showed flashes of his potential in his rookie season, as Drew Lock targeted him in the red zone four times over four games, and the tight end finished with 11 receptions for 121 yards and a score in that stretch. The Missouri product suffered an ACL injury Week 9 and will be shut down for the season, and he could make a full recovery for the 2021 campaign. Moving forward, Noah Fant (ankle) will continue to operate as the No. 1 tight end while Nick Vannett collects some of the reps left behind by Okwuegbunam.
