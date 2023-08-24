Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams figures to be a big night for Okwuegbunam, as special teams coach Ben Kotwica hinted he is on the roster bubble, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Broncos are seemingly set at tight end with Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich, so Okwuegbunam's route to the the 53-man roster appears to be via special teams. He has apparently logged some good practices over the past week, so his final test may be in Saturday's exhibition game.