Okwuegbunam caught his only target for five yards in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts.

Okwuegbunam's precipitous fall from fantasy relevance continued Thursday as the veteran tight end was on the field for just 21 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps, the lowest snap share of all Denver tight ends. Teammate Eric Saubert once again led the Broncos' tight end room in both snaps (41) and targets (7). However, Okwuegbunam's 15 offensive snaps were also behind Eric Tomlinson (35) and Andrew Beck (19) in the tight end pecking order. The 24-year-old's lack of playing time is a major concern, and it's unlikely things will get much better with rookie Greg Dulcich (hamstring) nearing a return from injured reserve. Okwuegbunam should remain off the fantasy radar as the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 6.