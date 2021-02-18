Okwuegbunam (knee) said Thursday that he anticipates being healthy for the tentative start of training camp with "no issues," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Okwuegbunam flashed through four appearances as a rookie prior to suffering a season-ending ACL tear, securing 11 of 15 targets for 121 yards and a score while battling for work behind Noah Fant. The 22-year-old, now roughly 12 weeks removed from knee surgery, said he's on track to resume jogging before the end of February. The NFL's offseason schedule is currently still murky, but Okwuegbunam at least appears on track for the tentative start of training camp, barring any postponements of complications.