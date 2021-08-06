Okwuegbunam (knee) declared himself 100 percent healthy Friday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
The second-year pro has made a smooth recovery from Dec. 1 surgery to repair an ACL tear, even participating in padded practices early in training camp. Okwuegbunam is stuck behind Noah Fant on the depth chart, but the fourth-round pick has the talent to be one of the better No. 2 tight ends in the league, with 4.49 speed at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds. Okwuegbunam was promising in his four games last season, catching 11 of 15 targets for 121 yards and a TD.
