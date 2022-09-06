Okwuegbunam (lower body) practiced Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Okwuegbunam "had a little tightness" last week, but he appears to be fine heading into Week 1. With Noah Fant gone and Russell Wilson in town, the 2020 fourth-round pick is expected to have a big season as the Broncos' No. 1 tight end. Last year, he appeared in 14 games and caught 33 of 40 targets for 330 yards and two scores.
