Okwuegbunam has caught a lot of passes from QB Russell Wilson during training camp, with coach Nathaniel Hackett saying Tuesday that the tight end has become more comfortable in Denver's new offense after a slow start at OTAs, Andrew Mason of 104.5 The Fan reports.

Rookie third-round pick Greg Dulcich got a lot of the hype during the offseason program, but it seems he's been quieter at training camp after missing the first week with a hamstring injury. Hackett said Okwuegbunam has been "absolutely splendid" this summer, noting that the Broncos have "been putting him all over the place" and are pleased with his progress as a blocker. That last part doesn't profile as a strength for either Okwuegbunam or Dulcich, but the third-year pro at least has a size advantage at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds (compared to the rookie at 6-4, 245).