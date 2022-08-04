Okweugbunam and fellow tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) could take on a bit more work in the passing game after Broncos wideout Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

The Broncos still have solid depth at wide receiver, not to mention their RB duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, so it's not like Patrick's recent knee tear leaves them hurting for capable playmakers. More relevant for Okwuegbunam is Dulcich's continued absence from practice on account of a hamstring injury, thereby reducing the rookie's odds to earn a significant role early in the season. There was chatter earlier this summer about Dulcich making a push for the starting job, and while that may have been misguided or overly optimistic, the rookie does pose some threat to take away snaps in clear passing situations, which would be a major problem for Okwuegbunam's fantasy value. The first week of camp, however, has been a clear win for anyone rooting for an Okweugbunam breakout.