Okwuegbunam caught 11 of 15 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown during the 2020 season.&nbsp;

Okwuegbunam quickly renewed his chemistry with former Mizzou teammate Drew Lock. The rookie was targeted six times in his debut in Week 5 against New England and then caught all seven of his targets against Kansas City in Week 7. He nabbed an acrobatic, game-turning touchdown in the comeback win over the Chargers before tearing his ACL in Week 9 at Atlanta.&nbsp;Okwuegbunam is an enticing weapon with true 4.5 speed at 260 pounds. With a full offseason ahead of him, he could be a tantalizing TE2 to pair with Noah Fant depending on what the Broncos do with veteran Nick Vannett in the offseason.

More News