Okwuegbunam caught five of six targets for 33 yards in Monday's 17-16 loss to Seattle.

Okwuegbunam led all Broncos tight ends in catches and targets, though tight end/fullback Andrew Beck topped him in receiving yards with 52. Running back Javonte Williams caught 11 passes while Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton each topped 70 receiving yards, so Okwuegbunam looks like the fourth option at best in Denver's passing game heading into a Week 2 visit from the Texans.