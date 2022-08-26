Offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Thursday that Okwuegbunam will play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

After Okwuegbunam didn't receive a target on 16 offensive snaps in the Broncos' exhibition opener, he played much of preseason Week 2 this past Saturday in Buffalo, gathering in four of five passes for 32 yards. His usage under new coach Nathaniel Hackett has been strange to say the least as Denver's No. 1 tight end, but Okwuegbunam has yet to see action with new quarterback Russell Wilson and likely won't this weekend as well. As long as Okwuegbunam emerges Saturday with his health intact, he should serve as one of the team's top playmakers Week 1 and beyond.