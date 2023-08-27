Okwuegbunam brought in seven of eight targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 41-0 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

Facing the prospect of playing his last game in a Broncos uniform, Okwuegbunam was able to make a convincing case for retaining a roster spot with team-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals. Okwuegbunam got the start and immediately made an impact, making 17- and eight-yard grabs on the opening drive and consistently connecting with Jarrett Stidham throughout the first half, including on an eight-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter. Whether Okwuegbunam did enough to lock down a reserve tight end role will soon be evident, given final cuts must be made by Tuesday afternoon.