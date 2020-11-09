Okwuegbunam (knee) sustained a torn right ACL during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Okwuegbunam was forced out Sunday after making his first catch of the day in the third quarter, and it's now been revealed that he sustained a season-ending injury on the play. Not only is the timing brutal for the rookie fourth-round pick, who had been building momentum on offense and establishing a connection with Drew Lock in the red zone, but as Klis notes it represents further attrition for the Broncos, an organization with 13 players already on IR. Okwuegbunam's rookie campaign comes to an end with 11 catches on 15 targets, which he converted into 121 yards and one score in four contests.
More News
-
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Exits with knee injury•
-
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Team's top receiver against Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Mixed bag in debut•
-
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Inactive Monday•
-
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Still dealing with injury•