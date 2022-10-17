Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday at the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Okwuegbunam's usage has wavered from all season, ranging from two to 66 percent of the offensive snaps and zero to six targets per game through five contests. Now, he won't be available to Denver's offense at all Week 6. The team thus will trot out Eric Saubert, rookie Greg Dulcich, Eric Tomlinson and Andrew Beck at tight end, while Okwuegbunam's next chance to play is this coming Sunday against the Jets.