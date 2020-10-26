Okwuegbunam corralled all seven of his targets for 60 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-16 loss to Kansas City.

The fourth-round rookie didn't make his first contribution on the stat sheet until the 6:43 mark of the second quarter, but he concluded the afternoon with more than double the receptions of Denver's No. 2 option. Starting tight end Noah Fant was unable to play last week against New England because of an ankle injury, paving the way for Okwuegbunam to attract six targets in that game. Fant was active against the Chiefs on Sunday, but Okwuegbunam equaled his seven targets. Both young tight ends shift focus to a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers, and a defense that has surrendered four TE touchdowns on the season.