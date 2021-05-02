Coach Vic Fangio said Saturday that Okwuegbunam (knee) is progressing well, but may not be ready for the start of training camp, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Okwuegbunam had a solid four games as a rookie before suffering an ACL tear, recording 11 catches for 121 yards and a score as the team's No. 2 tight end. The Missouri product continues to rehab his knee from surgery, and it's good news to hear his coach echo positive sentiments in his recovery.