Okwuegbunam underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The rookie tight end will now shift his focus toward rehabbing for the 2021 season. It's unclear whether he'll be ready in time for Week 1 after picking up the injury on Nov. 8. The rookie fourth-round pick showed promise before the brutal injury, receiving heavy targets from college teammate Drew Lock and finishing with an 11-121-1 line over four games. Okwuegbunam will reside on IR for the remainder of the season.
