Okwuegbunam isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Vikings, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports.

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten implied to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com on Thursday that Okwuegbunam again would see action in the Broncos' third exhibition, but it appears coach Nathaniel Hackett ultimately will keep his top tight end on the sideline Saturday. Overall, Okwuegbunam hauled in four of five passes (for 32 yards) from quarterbacks not named Russell Wilson in two contests, so their connection won't be seen on the field until Week 1, when the team opens the campaign Monday, Sept. 12 with a visit to Seattle.