Forsyth (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Forsyth injured his ankle during the Broncos' AFC divisional-round victory over the Bills, and the injury is severe enough to be sidelined for Sunday's Championship Game. The good news for Denver is that Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) -- who opened the season as the starting center -- was cleared to play Sunday after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.