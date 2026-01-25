Broncos' Alex Forsyth: Not playing in AFC Championship
Forsyth (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Forsyth injured his ankle during the Broncos' AFC divisional-round victory over the Bills, and the injury is severe enough to be sidelined for Sunday's Championship Game. The good news for Denver is that Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) -- who opened the season as the starting center -- was cleared to play Sunday after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.