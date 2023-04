The Broncos selected Forsyth in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 257th overall.

Forsyth (6-foot-4, 303 pounds) has a better frame than most centers as well as adequate reach (32 and 3/4-inch arms), but the Oregon product is probably a bit light on raw talent. Forsyth's 20.5-inch vertical from the combine is memorably bad, and his 95-inch broad jump isn't much better. Forsyth will need to win with technique.