Palczewski (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Palczewski has missed three straight games due to an ankle injury, but moved beyond that issue in preparation for Sunday's game. Per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, Calvin Throckmorton or Alex Forsyth will be options at left guard if Palczewski is unable to play.