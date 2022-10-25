Singleton recorded 11 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets.
Singleton notched his second consecutive game with double-digit tackles, but he failed to replicate his ridiculous 21-tackle performance from Week 6. Regardless, Singleton has still recorded 41 tackles over the past three games and will be a top-tier IDP option against the Jaguars in Week 8.
