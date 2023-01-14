Singleton made a career-high 163 tackles (100 solo) to go with one forced fumble and three passes defended while playing all 17 games of the 2022 season.

Singleton was a dominant force on Denver's defense, having his best season of his four-year career. The 29-year-old linebacker was signed last offseason to a one-year deal worth $1.12 million, and he is set to be a free agent in 2023. Singleton turned out to be a stellar acquisition by the Broncos, and the team will now have to decide if it wants to bring the veteran back after he outplayed his contract. The Broncos' season leader in tackles will likely garner interest from teams around the league, so it would make sense if the Broncos do their best to keep him as an integral member of Denver's formidable defense.