Singleton registered 20 tackles (13 solo) in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.
With the scoreboard being so lopsided, Singleton and the Denver defense spent a lot of time on the field Sunday, leading to the linebacker compiling 20 tackles in the defeat. It was the second time this season that the 29-year-old reached at least 20 tackles in a contest and he is now up to a career-high 144 stops this year. After finishing his collegiate career with Montana State in 2014, Singleton didn't make his NFL debut until 2019, but he has now clearly carved out a significant role in his first season with the Broncos.
