Broncos' Alex Singleton: Double-digit stops in Week 9 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton registered 10 tackles (four solo), including one for a loss, during the Broncos' 18-15 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Singleton led both teams in tackles Sunday while playing every single defensive snap for the eighth time in nine regular-season games. He's reached double-digit tackles in four games, and his 80 total stops on the year is tied with Devin White for sixth most in the NFL.
