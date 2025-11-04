default-cbs-image
Singleton registered 10 tackles (four solo), including one for a loss, during the Broncos' 18-15 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Singleton led both teams in tackles Sunday while playing every single defensive snap for the eighth time in nine regular-season games. He's reached double-digit tackles in four games, and his 80 total stops on the year is tied with Devin White for sixth most in the NFL.

