Broncos' Alex Singleton: Double-digit stops in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton recorded 11 total tackles (six solo) in Monday's 28-3 win over the Bengals.
Singleton paced the team in takedowns for yet another week, registering at least nine tackles for the third game in a row. Through four contests this season, the linebacker has compiled 38 total tackles (16 solo) and a pass defensed.
More News
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Team-high 12 tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Piles up eight tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Logs six tackles in win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: May be back for preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Breaks thumb•