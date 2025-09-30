default-cbs-image
Singleton recorded 11 total tackles (six solo) in Monday's 28-3 win over the Bengals.

Singleton paced the team in takedowns for yet another week, registering at least nine tackles for the third game in a row. Through four contests this season, the linebacker has compiled 38 total tackles (16 solo) and a pass defensed.

