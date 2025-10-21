default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Singleton recorded eight total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Singleton led the team in takedowns in the contest, securing at least eight stops for the fourth time this season. The linebacker has now compiled 59 total tackles (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over seven games this year.

More News