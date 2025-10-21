Broncos' Alex Singleton: Eight stops in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton recorded eight total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.
Singleton led the team in takedowns in the contest, securing at least eight stops for the fourth time this season. The linebacker has now compiled 59 total tackles (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over seven games this year.
More News
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Seven stops in Week 6 win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: One sack in win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Double-digit stops in win•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Team-high 12 tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Piles up eight tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Alex Singleton: Logs six tackles in win•