Singleton (illness) is eyeing a return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Singleton is recovering from surgery to treat testicular cancer. He underwent the procedure prior to the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Chiefs and has now had the bye week to rest. It would be a remarkable return for Singleton, who has posted 89 tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup across 10 starts this season.