Singleton notched eight tackles (five solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Singleton set up the Broncos for their first touchdown of the game, punching out the ball out from Chiefs' punt returner Kadarius Toney for a turnover at the 16-yard line. The linebacker has also been on a tackling tear with 90 over the past eight games. This also includes five outings with double-digit tackles during this span. Expect Singleton currently ranks seventh in NFL with 152 tackles this season, and he'll look to continue making plays all over the field Week 18 against the Chargers.