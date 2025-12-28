Broncos' Alex Singleton: Just four tackles Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton finished Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs with four tackles (two solo).
Singleton played 42 of 43 defensive snaps (97.7 percent), but his four tackles were a season low. The veteran linebacker is up to 128 tackles (51 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble through 15 regular-season games. The Broncos wrap up the regular season in Week 18 against the Chargers, when they'll look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs.
