Singleton had eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders.
Singleton played in 49 snaps Sunday and registered seven of his eight tackles in the first half. He led Denver's defense last season with 163 tackles (100 solo), a career-high for the five-year veteran out of Montana State. Singleton and the Broncos will stay at home for Week 2 and will welcome the 1-0 Commanders on Sunday.
