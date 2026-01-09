Singleton recorded 135 tackles (54 solo) to go with one sack, four passes defensed and one forced fumble while playing in 16 games of the 2025 season.

Singleton bounced back in a big way this season after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2024 season. The 32-year-old linebacker led all Broncos defenders in tackles, proving once again to be a difference maker for Denver's formidable defense. Singleton is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's possible the Broncos will want to be aggressive in re-signing him based on his consistently high levels of performance. Otherwise, it's likely the veteran will garner a lot of interest from teams around the league who are desperate for strong linebacker play.