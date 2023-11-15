Singleton recorded 11 tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Singleton's 11 total tackles were the most of any Broncos' defender in the contest. The veteran linebacker has now reached double-digit tackles in six of nine games in 2023. Singleton also played every defensive snap for Denver for the fifth time this season. The 29-year-old should remain a solid IDP option when the Broncos host the Vikings in Week 11.