Singleton recorded 17 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Ravens.

Singleton's tackle total was tied for a team-high, but he did lead the team in solo take-downs. It was the second most tackles he has recorded on the season and most since Week 6. The inside linebacker was on the field for 63 defensive snaps (88 percent) plus 12 on special-teams.

More News