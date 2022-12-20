Singleton recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals.
Singleton's dominant 2022 season continued, as his eight tackles Sunday brings him to 124 total tackles for the season. The Broncos' leading tackler for the year, Singleton is a top-tier IDP option based on his consistent production. The 29-year-old linebacker will look to keep things rolling when the Broncos visit the Rams in Week 16.
