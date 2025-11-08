Singleton recorded nine tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Raiders.

With another solid performance Thursday, Singleton has now recorded 89 total tackles through 10 games, a team high in takedowns. The veteran linebacker has proven to be one of the best tacklers in the NFL, recording the fourth most tackles of any defensive player in the league so far this season. The 31-year-old is continuing to play at a high level as a key member of the Broncos' formidable defense. SIngleton remains a strong IDP option heading into a Week 11 matchup against Kansas City.