Singleton recorded six tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Singleton played all 57 of the Broncos' defensive snaps Sunday, bouncing back in a big way from the season-ending torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2024 campaign. The 31-year-old finished fourth on the team in total takedowns with six tackles, and he'll look to build off his solid outing when the Broncos visit the Colts in Week 2.