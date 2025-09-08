Broncos' Alex Singleton: Logs six tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singleton recorded six tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.
Singleton played all 57 of the Broncos' defensive snaps Sunday, bouncing back in a big way from the season-ending torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2024 campaign. The 31-year-old finished fourth on the team in total takedowns with six tackles, and he'll look to build off his solid outing when the Broncos visit the Colts in Week 2.
