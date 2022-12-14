Singleton recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

It was far from Singleton's most productive day of the season, but the 29-year-old continues to rack up strong production on a week-to-week basis. He now has 114 total tackles on the season, which is good for ninth in the league. An impressive feat considering his lack of snaps for multiple weeks of the season. He'll look to continue piling on the production Week 15 against the Cardinals.