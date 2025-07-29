Broncos coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Singleton (thumb) underwent surgery and is expected to miss roughly one week, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Singleton suffered a broken thumb during Monday's practice but should be back on the field next week. That means the veteran linebacker could tentatively be ready for Denver's preseason opener at San Francisco on Aug. 9, though the Broncos' starters likely won't take the field for that contest. Singleton was limited to just three regular-season contests in 2024, but he tallied four consecutive seasons with 100 plus tackles from 2020 to 2023.