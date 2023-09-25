Singleton had nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Singleton had the second most tackles on the team behind Delarrin Turner-Yell on a day where Denver's defense could do nothing to stop Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense. Singleton leads the team with 21 total tackles in three games and will look to help the Broncos earn their first win of the season in Week 4 as they go on the road to take on Justin Fields and the Bears.